Bulgaria with a New Position about Schengen

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov was the guest of honour at the forum of the ruling Christian Social Union in Germany. From there came support for Bulgaria in the investment race of Volkswagen. The meeting with the Christian Social Union had great symbolic power. It should reach potential investors like the automotive concern, said Bundestag leader Alexander Dobrindt.

Asked by BNT about our country's accession to Schengen, he spoke positively, but did not commit to a decision date.



Prime Minister Boyko Borissov commented in Berlin that he is not sure if it is currently profitable for our country to accede to the Schengen Agreement.

He sees the reason for the re-entry of barriers in Central Europe, as well as the migratory pressure on Greece.

Boyko Borissov: To this day, even if I am an opposition, I will not welcome joining Schengen area for this reason.