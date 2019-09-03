There Are Four Candidates For Mayor of Sofia

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 3, 2019, Tuesday // 19:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: There Are Four Candidates For Mayor of Sofia

There are four candidates for mayor of Sofia who have so far said they will fight for the post.

For current mayor Yordanka Fandakova, this will be a battle for a fourth term. As she entered this race, she said that Sofia's development was a cause for her and "long-distance running", in which maintaining the pace was important.

Ombudsman Maya Manolova is expected to be the main opponent in the competition. Her Independent Civic nomination will be launched by an Initiative Committee.

The chairman of the Chamber of Architects in Bulgaria, Borislav Ignatov, is the candidate for mayor of Sofia of the Democratic Bulgaria Association (DSB, Yes, Bulgaria and Green Movement).

Boris Bonev is the independent candidate for mayor of the capital of the civic organization ''Save Sofia''. Its program for the development of the city is presented on 300 pages and is called "Plan for Sofia".

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vote, local elections, Bulgaria, mayor, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria