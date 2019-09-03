4.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Vrancea

An 4.5 magnitude earthquake has been registered in the Romanian seismic region of Vrancea, the National Geophysics Institute of the country reported, quoted by BTA. The quake struck at 14.52 pm local time at a depth of 116 km.

There are no reports of casualties and destruction. This is the strongest earthquake recorded in Romania this year, TASS notes.

An earthquake was also reported Monday in the area. It was of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale.