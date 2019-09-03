Powerful Explosion Affected Three Buildings in Antwerp, There Are Injured
www.pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A powerful explosion shook the Belgian city Antwerp today, police officials reported.
The blast affected three buildings in the Wilrijk district.
One man was rescued from the wreckage, but several were injured, police said in a tweet. More worrying is that according to initial data, there are more people under the rubble, the BTA informs.
Currently, the police don’t have information on the cause of the incident, which happened at noon.
- » The Bodies of 25 Killed in a California Cruise Ship Fire Were Discovered
- » At Least 28 Injured after a Rap Concert Stage Collapsed in Germany
- » Not All Heroes Wear Capes: A Young Man Stopped a Moving Tram without a Driver on the Sofia Graf Ignatiev Boulevard
- » Father and Son Drowned near Bulgarian Resort Sinemorets, their Friend was Found Alive
- » A Bus with Children Crashes in Germany, there Are 30 Injured
- » 15-year-old Boy Drowned in Bulgarian Summer Resort Tsarevo