Powerful Explosion Affected Three Buildings in Antwerp, There Are Injured

September 3, 2019, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Powerful Explosion Affected Three Buildings in Antwerp, There Are Injured www.pixabay.com

A powerful explosion shook the Belgian city Antwerp today, police officials reported.

The blast affected three buildings in the Wilrijk district.

One man was rescued from the wreckage, but several were injured, police said in a tweet. More worrying is that according to initial data, there are more people under the rubble, the BTA informs.

Currently, the police don’t have information on the cause of the incident, which happened at noon.

Tags: Antwerp, Belgium, explosion, injured
