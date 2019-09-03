Zaharieva: Bulgaria Is Ready for OECD Membership
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva met with the Director General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Nuclear Energy Agency William Magwood, who was visiting Bulgaria at the invitation of the Ministry of Energy.
"There is political consensus in Bulgaria on the need for our country to join the OECD," said Minister Zaharieva. - I think in two and a half years we have achieved a lot and we are ready for membership in the organization. We hope to receive an invitation to start negotiations soon - possibly next year. "
Bulgaria’s first diplomat said that very soon the Bulgarian government would formally submit the country's application for membership of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency. The Agency is an intergovernmental organization of industrialized countries to share and disseminate state-of-the-art knowledge in the field of nuclear energy.
