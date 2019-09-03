PM Boyko Borissov Arrived in Berlin
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov arrived in Berlin. He will be the guest of honour at the meeting of the Group of the Christian Social Union (CSU) in the German Bundestag. Prior to that, Prime Minister Borissov will meet with the Chairman of the CSU Group, Alexander Dobrindt. The two will discuss intensive cooperation in various fields, as well as expanding political and economic ties between Bulgaria and Germany.
