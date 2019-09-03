Advertising Done Right - The Chocolate that Has Taken Over the Internet

On the occasion of Indian Independence Day, Cadbury Confectionery launched 4-color chocolate bar. The idea is from her Ogilvy India service agency and has generated a variety of reactions online.

The limited edition of dark, blended, milk and white chocolate in one wrap is a symbol of the racial diversity in the country, and people are highly sensitive to such topics.

The ad sparked an international debate about racism and how corporations refuse to take responsibility for the problem of racism but rather choose to pay tribute to tokens.

Many on Twitter were rankled by the ad and put their thoughts on social media. "The problem of racism solved", many wrote sharing the image of the four-chocolate bar, News 18 reported.

“This Independence Day, let's celebrate a country that stands united in its diversity. Presenting the Cadbury Unity Bar, India's first chocolate with dark, blended, milk and white chocolate all under one wrap. #CadburyUnityBar #IndependenceDay” Cadbury wrote on its social network accounts.