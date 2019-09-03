President Rumen Radev: Bulgaria-Greece Relations Prove that a Strategic Partnership in a Spirit of Mutual Trust Can be Built in the Balkans

The strategic partnership between Bulgaria and Greece is an achievement of our two countries, which we can be proud of, because it is an invaluable contribution to the European architecture for peace, stability and prosperity. This was stated by President Rumen Radev at the awarding of Greek Ambassador to Bulgaria Grigorios Vasilokonstandakis with the Order Stara Planina first degree. The diplomat, whose term in Bulgaria ends in October, was honoured for his services to the development of Bulgarian-Greek relations and cooperation.

During the ceremony, President Rumen Radev noted the tendency in bilateral relations to improve quantitative indicators in trade, energy, investment, tourism, as well as spiritual and cultural closeness between the two countries.

The relations between Bulgaria and Greece are proof that a strategic partnership can be built in the Balkans in a spirit of mutual trust and healthy political, economic, cultural and educational ties between the countries, Rumen Radev said.

He added that through his professional dedication and active activity, Ambassador Grigorios Vasilokonstandakis has contributed to deepening the excellent relations between our countries.

Ambassador Vasilokonstandakis thanked him for the honor of being awarded the State Order. The diplomat highlighted the co-operation between Bulgaria and Greece as an indispensable factor for overall prosperity and peace in the region.

"With the end of my term in Bulgaria, my memories of Strandja, the Black Sea, the heart of Bulgaria in Veliko Tarnovo and Arbanassi, Elena, Karlovo, the beauty of the Rhodopes, the history of Pleven, Plovdiv and Ruse are increasing," Ambassador Vasilokonstandakis said.