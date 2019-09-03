Shaolin Monks Are Coming to Bulgaria!

Shaolin monks are an indisputable phenomenon that each time impresses the audience with the incredible achievements of the human spirit and nature. For over 25 years, they have traveled the world and have demonstrated their exceptional skills.

Next year, monks of all ages will demonstrate the magic of Kung Fu art in Sofia and Varna.

They are gathering their skills in the play "Shaolin Monks - The Kung Fu Mystical Power", which we can watch on February 22 in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture, and in our sea capital on February 24 at the Palace of Culture and Sports.





Shaolin monks can perform incredible feats of mental and physical prowess that appear impossible, writes www.ripleys.com. They balance precariously for hours in a crouching position on wooden posts buried in the ground. They bang their heads against each other to harden their skulls and repeatedly strike vessels of water and other objects to develop palm strength. They run up and down stone stairways on all fours without getting tired. They hang upside down and do headstands for long periods of time.

These monks carry out these exercises seemingly with ease. While many of their extraordinary acts seem like stunts, they’re not. These monks spend many hours a day honing their skills. It takes practice, training, and mental discipline to carry out these incredible feats of strength.