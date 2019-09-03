Mike Pompeo and Ursula von der Leyen Confirmed the Partnership between the US and the EU

Politics » DIPLOMACY | September 3, 2019, Tuesday // 14:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Mike Pompeo and Ursula von der Leyen Confirmed the Partnership between the US and the EU archive

US Secretary of State and new European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen have confirmed that the talks focused on a close partnership between Washington and Brussels, the US State Department said.

"US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the newly elected European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels today and congratulated her on her election,"  AFP reported, quoting the official statement.

It is noted that the two have "reaffirmed their focus on close US-EU partnership, which is crucial for prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic and around the world."

"They have expressed a common commitment to work together on a wide range of global issues," the State Department report concludes.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mike Pompeo, Ursula von der Leyen, partnership, EU, US
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria