Mike Pompeo and Ursula von der Leyen Confirmed the Partnership between the US and the EU

US Secretary of State and new European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen have confirmed that the talks focused on a close partnership between Washington and Brussels, the US State Department said.

"US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the newly elected European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels today and congratulated her on her election," AFP reported, quoting the official statement.

It is noted that the two have "reaffirmed their focus on close US-EU partnership, which is crucial for prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic and around the world."

"They have expressed a common commitment to work together on a wide range of global issues," the State Department report concludes.