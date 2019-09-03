Maya Manolova Officially Resigns as an Ombudsman

Maya Manolova resigns as an Ombudsman to run for mayor of Sofia. She announced this herself late Monday with a video uploaded to Facebook. The Ombudsman's press centre announced that she would deposit her resignation to the National Assembly at 15:30 today.

Manolova's nomination is being lifted by the “Change for Sofia” Association, and since September 6, the committee itself will begin to collect signatures. The required signatures for the nomination of Maya Manolova for mayor of Sofia are 2 500.

The initiative committee is expected to formally nominate Manolova on Wednesday. “Change for Sofia” Association begins building structures across the country.

Maya Manolova is also expected to support independent candidates and municipal councillors across the country for the local fall vote.