Bulgaria to Face Shortage of Qualified Personnel with Secondary Education
Society | September 3, 2019, Tuesday // 13:11| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
We are expecting to face a shortage of qualified personnel with secondary education, Bulgaria’s Minister of Labor and Social Policies Biser Petkov said in the town of Sliven, BNR reported.
According to the labor market forecasts, the Bulgarian population in working age will decrease and in 2024 it will amount to over 4.3 million people. That is why we should take new measures, because this year the unemployment levels hit record lows, Minister Petkov added. In his words, over 75% of the working-age population is employed.
