Society | September 3, 2019, Tuesday // 13:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bugatti Breaks the World Speed Record (VIDEO)

Modified Bugatti set the world record for top speed. The sports car ran just over 490 km / h. This is the best achievement of a mass-produced car.

The record was set on a test track in Germany, which has a 9-kilometer straight section. To reach this speed, the Bugatti was modified with aerodynamics and tires made specifically for the occasion.

"The biggest challenge is to get the overall package right -- not only design, not only aerodynamics, not only engine, not only tires," Bugatti's Frank Heyl told Top Gear. "It's to get everything together and working in one car.”, Cnet reported.

This version of the Chiron model will be available soon. The modification to be sold will have an electronic speed limit of up to 420 km / h. And the reason is the lack of tires that can withstand higher speeds.

 

