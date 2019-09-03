Bulgaria Ranks 49th in the Global Firepower 2019 Military Strength Ranking

Politics » DEFENSE | September 3, 2019, Tuesday // 12:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ranks 49th in the Global Firepower 2019 Military Strength Ranking www.pixabay.com

Bulgaria climbed to 49th place in the 2019 Military Strength Ranking. Bulgaria is 11 positions up from last year.

Four of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and India are occupying the first places. According to the site, the strongest army in the world continues to be the United States, followed by Russia, China, India and France. The top 10 are complemented by Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Turkey and Germany.

Syria, Denmark and Azerbaijan are ranked just behind Bulgaria, while Uzbekistan, Ethiopia and Colombia are ahead of Bulgaria.

A total of 137 countries are in the ranking, with their military strength estimated on the basis of 55 different factors that allow smaller, but technologically advanced countries to compete with the larger armies in the world.

You can see the full chart HERE.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: 2019 Military Strength Ranking, Global Firepower, ranking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria