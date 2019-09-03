Bulgaria Ranks 49th in the Global Firepower 2019 Military Strength Ranking

Bulgaria climbed to 49th place in the 2019 Military Strength Ranking. Bulgaria is 11 positions up from last year.

Four of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and India are occupying the first places. According to the site, the strongest army in the world continues to be the United States, followed by Russia, China, India and France. The top 10 are complemented by Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Turkey and Germany.

Syria, Denmark and Azerbaijan are ranked just behind Bulgaria, while Uzbekistan, Ethiopia and Colombia are ahead of Bulgaria.

A total of 137 countries are in the ranking, with their military strength estimated on the basis of 55 different factors that allow smaller, but technologically advanced countries to compete with the larger armies in the world.

