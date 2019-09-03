China Is Introducing Strict Intellectual Property Protection System

The head of the State Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA) has announced that the country will strictly implement a strict intellectual property protection system and will not stop building a good environment for innovation and business.

Shen Changyu, director of NIPA, made the comment at the 10th China Intellectual Property Conference in Hangzhou.

He added that China would implement a strict system of punitive damages to combat trademark infringement and accelerate efforts to eliminate malicious trademark registrations. At the same time, the authorities will push for a revision of the patent law and set up a system of compensation to provide better protection for drug patents.

In terms of patent and trademark applications, China ranks first in the world.