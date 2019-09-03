15,000 People Were Evacuated in Hanover Because of a World War II Aerial Bomb

Nearly 15,000 people were evacuated Monday night in the German city of Hanover due to a World War II aerial bomb disposal operation, BTA reported.

The 500-pound projectile was discovered on a construction site.

According to estimates, at the end of World War II, over 2 million bombs of different caliber were thrown over Hitler's Germany. 10-20% of them never exploded.

Every few months, workers discover shells when constructing roads or laying the foundations of new buildings. As a rule, sapper squads defuse bombs for several hours.