Boris Johnson: Brexit Delay - Pointless

September 3, 2019, Tuesday
The British prime minister Boris Johnson believes Brexit should happen without further delay. Boris Johnson urged members of the British Parliament not to vote for a new postponement, which he described as "pointless."

Johnson's opponents have a bill against Brexit without a deal. UK MPs who are opposed to "hard" Brexit have published a bill requiring the prime minister to extend Brexit if no agreement with the EU is in place by October 31st.

“The purpose of the Bill is to ensure that the UK does not leave the European Union on the 31 October without an agreement, unless Parliaments consents.”, Hilary Benn tweeted.

“The Bill has cross-party support from MPs who believe that the consequences of No Deal for the economy and the country would be highly damaging. No Deal is not in the national interest.”, he wrote.

The bill will be presented in Parliament tomorrow, when it is the first working day for lawmakers after a summer vacation.

This week is the last chance for the parliament to influence the situation and not allow a “hard” Brexit, because then parliament's activities will be suspended until mid-October at the request of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"Nobody in the UK voted for a hard Brexit, which is looking increasingly likely to happen," said Anna Kennedy, 46, a protester from London.

"Parliament is no longer able to represent the people.”, The National reported.

