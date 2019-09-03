The Bodies of 25 Killed in a California Cruise Ship Fire Were Discovered

The bodies of 25 people killed in a ship fire off the coast of California were found. Authorities are still searching for nine more passengers, who are reported missing.

Earlier, it was reported that rescuers had found the bodies of eight people. The Conception vessel was supposed to depart for an excursion to scenic areas where tourists would dive.

There were 39 people on board - 33 passengers and six crew, a Coast Guard official said. Five of the crew were rescued. They were awake at the time the fire started and were able to jump overboard. Passengers slept in cabins below deck and failed to leave the vessel.

The causes of the fire are still unknown. Authorities said no evidence showed a criminal offense.

