Bulgaria: Five Killed in Bahamas After Dorian Hurricane

Five people have died in the Bahamas since the invasion of Hurricane Dorian. All the victims are on Abaco Island, which was the first in the fifth-degree storm.

According to the Red Cross, more than 13,000 residential buildings have been completely or partially destroyed. 

Dorian reduced its power to the fourth category. It is slowly approaching the American coast, but for now it is moving on water.

Wind gusts in the eye of the storm are about 240 km / h. Along the way are Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina. A state of emergency has been declared in all of them.

Tags: Dorian, USA, hurricane
