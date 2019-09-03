'Vision for Sofia' Presented a Program For the Development of the Capital Until 2050

For the first time yesterday,Vision for Sofia presented 24 long-term goals and nearly 250 steps for the development of the Sofia Municipality. They are expected to be voted on immediately after the local elections in the autumn at a meeting of the Sofia City Council. The priorities are environment and urban environment, transport, people, governance, economy, identity and culture.



Sofia will be a compact, diverse and adaptable city in the 2050s. This is how Vision for Sofia sees the capital in the long run. A safe and attractive environment in a multifunctional city where pedestrians have the advantage. The new vision foresees Sofia to be a center of innovation and a capital city with developed tourism. City adaptable to climate change.

Lyubo Georgiev, Head of Vision for Sofia: There are several topics, areas where action is most needed - transport, the environment and the urban environment, and it may not be surprising because people experience them most directly. These are the things that people would like to see as soon as possible positive effects and change.





Arch. Zdravko Zdravkov, Chief Architect of Sofia: This plan governs all human relationships because it is the interference between the regulation of us as the administration, the owners, the designers and all the people who live in the city. We want to leave the role of an expert making a plan, presenting it to the public. We want to reverse the planning model. We are in the 21st century, social networks are extremely active, people are extremely active in this process.



A month later, an exhibition with concrete action measures will be open in the Largo.