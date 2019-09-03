Maya Manolova is Expected to Resign as an Ombudsman of Bulgaria Today

Today, Maya Manolova is expected to resign as ombudsman and enter the race for mayor post in Sofia.

Manolova's nomination will be launched by an Initiative Committee. The BSP has not yet decided whether they will apply or support Maya Manolova.

Today, the Socialists will meet to discuss it. The National Council will approve some of the candidates for mayor of the party.

Maya Manolova announced yesterday that she will run for mayor of Sofia.