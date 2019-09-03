Boyko Borissov is in Germany at the Invitation of the Christian Social Union
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will be the guest of honor at the program meeting of the Christian Social Union Group in the Bundestag.
The Bulgarian Prime Minister is in Germany at the invitation of the President of the Christian Social Union.
The topics to be discussed at the Berlin meeting are relations between Bulgaria and Germany, as well as issues related to common European policies and the new composition of the European institutions.
