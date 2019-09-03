Mostly Sunny Today, Temperatures Between 30C and 35C
It will be mostly sunny today, with occasional cloudy skies in western Bulgaria but no rain expected. Light to moderate east-northeast wind, becoming north-west in the evening in the north-west areas. Maximum temperatures between 30C and 35C, in Sofia - about 30C.
Atmospheric pressure will remain slightly lower than the September average.
It will be sunny along the Black Sea coast, with light to moderate east-northeast wind and maximum air temperature at 28-29C. The temperature of the seawater is 26-27C.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by Focus News Agency.
