Mostly Sunny Today, Temperatures Between 30C and 35C

It will be mostly sunny today, with occasional cloudy skies in western Bulgaria but no rain expected. Light to moderate east-northeast wind, becoming north-west in the evening in the north-west areas. Maximum temperatures between 30C and 35C, in Sofia - about 30C.



Atmospheric pressure will remain slightly lower than the September average.



It will be sunny along the Black Sea coast, with light to moderate east-northeast wind and maximum air temperature at 28-29C. The temperature of the seawater is 26-27C.



This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by Focus News Agency.