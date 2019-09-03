Mostly Sunny Today, Temperatures Between 30C and 35C

September 3, 2019, Tuesday
It will be mostly sunny today, with occasional cloudy skies in western Bulgaria but no rain expected. Light to moderate east-northeast wind, becoming north-west in the evening in the north-west areas. Maximum temperatures between 30C and 35C, in Sofia - about 30C. 

Atmospheric pressure will remain slightly lower than the September average.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea coast, with light to moderate east-northeast wind and maximum air temperature at 28-29C. The temperature of the seawater is 26-27C. 

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by  Focus News Agency.

 

