The First Water and Amusement Park in Sofia Will Be Ready by the Beginning of November

The construction of the first water and amusement park in Sofia will be completed in early November. This was announced by the mayor of the city Yordanka Fandakova, who checked the repairs. The water attraction will be in Vazrajdane Park, and so far it has been built at 80%.

"I expect construction activities to be completed by November 5, then acceptance of the site will begin, the pool should be legalized so that by the end of this, early next year, the indoor pool will be operational. Next summer, the children and all Sofia residents will enjoy this public water park, ”said Fandakova, quoted by Monitor.

Construction of the water park began in late January. Under the project of 25 decares, 5 outdoor swimming pools will be constructed - three of which are children's, one entertaining with a depth of 140 cm and hydromassage. The project envisages 2 water slides of 1 roll and 1 slide with 3 parallel slots in the northern part of the complex, intended for persons over 130 cm in height.

There will be an indoor pool and SPA center in the area using mineral water from the Batalova Vodenitsa deposit. The water attraction can accommodate up to 500 visitors. A fast-food restaurant will also be located in the service building. The green space provides for the installation of 130 benches, deck chairs, and 2 fountains. Five green areas will be located on the periphery of the park near the secondary entrance. A special attraction will be the now large oak with a 25-meter diameter crown. In the central area of ​​the park, there will be sunbathing, picnic areas and free games.