Bulgarian Foreign Minster: Peace in the Middle East has Always Been a Major Topic in the Bilateral Talks Between Bulgaria and Palestine

Peace in the Middle East has always been a major topic in the bilateral talks between Bulgaria and Palestine, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said after her meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, Focus News Agency reported.

"After two high-level visits last year in Palestine by Bulgaria’s prime minister and the president, there is no doubt, such visits show the deepening of the political dialogue between the two countries," Zaharieva said.

The deputy prime minister pointed out the position of Bulgaria and the EU regarding the conflicts in the Middle East: "The current stagnation, i.e. the lack of peace process in the Middle East, is a cause for serious concern. Our fears are that as a result of the lack of political prospects and the deterioration of the situation in the Gaza Strip, we may witness new tensions. It is our view that direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine are at the heart of the solution and we very much hope that the international agreements reached by both the Oslo and Paris agreements will continue to be implemented. We expect both countries to avoid any actions that could affect the stability of the Palestinian state," the Minister Zaharieva further commented.