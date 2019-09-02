Current Sofia Mayor will Run for New Term at Local Elections in October
Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova will run for Mayor at local elections to take place on 27 October, she said while inspecting the construction of a section of the third underground line, Focus News Agency reported.
She said she had promised to announce her decision to run for mayor or not in early September, “I’ve made my decision, I will run for mayor of our city," said Fandakova.
"Sofia has been developing over the last 10 years not with talks but with a lot of work. I will once again rely on a clear and accurate work schedule, one that includes new projects, new ideas with new people, new energy, because work for Sofia must continue,” Fandakova said.
I have always received the support of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, she further said. "He has been a mayor of Sofia, he knows the work. Without the support of the government, big projects cannot continue to develop," the mayor commented.
