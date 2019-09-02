Bulgaria and Georgia Will Cooperate for Encouraging the Economic Potential of the Black Sea Region

At a meeting in Warsaw, the presidents of Bulgaria and Georgia Rumen Radev and Salome Zourabichvili declared their countries’ readiness to encourage trade, mutual investments and tourism in the Black Sea region, BNR reported.

Emphasis was laid on the fact that as transport, energy and digital corridors in the region develop, annual trade between the two countries will increase from the current USD 600 million to 1 USD billion.

Emphasis was also laid on the plans to open a direct flight and on deepening bilateral cooperation in science, culture and education.

Bulgaria will continue its support for the efforts to consolidate stability in the Caucasus region within the frameworks of the multilateral negotiations, Bulgarian President Radev said.