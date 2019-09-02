Bulgaria and Georgia Will Cooperate for Encouraging the Economic Potential of the Black Sea Region

Politics | September 2, 2019, Monday // 16:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and Georgia Will Cooperate for Encouraging the Economic Potential of the Black Sea Region www.pixabay.com

At a meeting in Warsaw, the presidents of Bulgaria and Georgia Rumen Radev and Salome Zourabichvili declared their countries’ readiness to encourage trade, mutual investments and tourism in the Black Sea regionBNR reported.

Emphasis was laid on the fact that as transport, energy and digital corridors in the region develop, annual trade between the two countries will increase from the current USD 600 million to 1 USD billion.

Emphasis was also laid on the plans to open a direct flight and on deepening bilateral cooperation in science, culture and education.

Bulgaria will continue its support for the efforts to consolidate stability in the Caucasus region within the frameworks of the multilateral negotiations, Bulgarian President Radev said.

 

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Georgia, Rumen Radev, Salome Zourabichvili, Black Sea region
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria