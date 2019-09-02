Turkey Begins Avocado Exports to Bulgaria

Following Poland and Ukraine, Turkey has started to export avocados to Bulgaria. Last week, 5 thousand 500 avocados were exported to this country, reports FreshPlaza.

Alanya, Antalya, a city located in southern Turkey, produces 80% of Turkish avocados. Last year, the district produced 40 million avocados. Producers expect to grow 50 million avocados this year in an area of 4 thousand hectares.

Depending on the quality, wholesale avocado prices range from 4 to 4,5 Turkish Lira (0,63 to 0,72 Euro) and retail prices range from 6 to 7 Turkish Lira (0,94 to 1,10 Euro).

"They saw our products and liked them"

Hilmi Sevilgen, Alanya Avocado Producers Association shared details about the first avocado export to Bulgaria. He said: " We've exported avocados for about three years now. We haven't exported them to Bulgaria before. We researched about where they get their products from. Apparently, they import all their products from Greece and South Africa. They saw our products and liked them and so we now send avocados to Bulgaria for the first time."

Next is Sweden, the UK, and Spain

Hilmi Sevilgen stated that, in the first stage, they exported 5 thousand 500 avocados and continued: "A week later, they asked for 10-15 thousand more avocados. Next week, we will export to Bulgaria again. We talked to a producer from South Africa. They own companies in Sweden, the UK, and Spain. Our negotiations are ongoing with this company. We plan to export avocados to these countries in October."