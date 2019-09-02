Turkey Begins Avocado Exports to Bulgaria

Business » INDUSTRY | September 2, 2019, Monday // 16:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Turkey Begins Avocado Exports to Bulgaria

Following Poland and Ukraine, Turkey has started to export avocados to Bulgaria. Last week, 5 thousand 500 avocados were exported to this country, reports FreshPlaza

Alanya, Antalya, a city located in southern Turkey, produces 80% of Turkish avocados. Last year, the district produced 40 million avocados. Producers expect to grow 50 million avocados this year in an area of 4 thousand hectares.

Depending on the quality, wholesale avocado prices range from 4 to 4,5 Turkish Lira (0,63 to 0,72 Euro) and retail prices range from 6 to 7 Turkish Lira (0,94 to 1,10 Euro).

"They saw our products and liked them"
Hilmi Sevilgen, Alanya Avocado Producers Association shared details about the first avocado export to Bulgaria. He said: " We've exported avocados for about three years now. We haven't exported them to Bulgaria before. We researched about where they get their products from. Apparently, they import all their products from Greece and South Africa. They saw our products and liked them and so we now send avocados to Bulgaria for the first time."

Next is Sweden, the UK, and Spain
Hilmi Sevilgen stated that, in the first stage, they exported 5 thousand 500 avocados and continued: "A week later, they asked for 10-15 thousand more avocados. Next week, we will export to Bulgaria again. We talked to a producer from South Africa. They own companies in Sweden, the UK, and Spain. Our negotiations are ongoing with this company. We plan to export avocados to these countries in October."

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria