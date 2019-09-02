Italian Authorities Detained a Migrant Rescue Ship

Italian authorities have detained the Eleonore rescue ship with about 100 migrants on board. They were supposed to come ashore, despite the ban for the ship to enter Italian territorial waters. "Eleonore will be arriving in Pozzallo soon," German charity Lifeline wrote on Twitter.

The ship has been in the sea for eight days, waiting to enter port.

Currently, three vessels operating on behalf of charities are forbidden from entering Italian territorial waters in accordance with the tough policy of the outgoing coalition government.

"The ship was seized and migrants will be disembarked around midday," said a spokesman for Italy's financial police in Rome, which is dealing with the case.

Italian customs officials detained Eleonore after the ship entered Italian waters on Monday.

The ship's captain, Claus-Peter Reisch, said he was heading to Italy because "a case of emergency due to the life-threatening situation on board." due to heavy rain at night and stormy seas.