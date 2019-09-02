Humanoid Robots Pole Dancers Are Taking Over a French Nightclub

Robots and artificial intelligence have long been considered a substitute for humans, carrying out various activities around the world.

Two high-heeled dancer robots, equipped with a CCTV camera on their heads, make their debut at the SC-Club in the French city of Nantes to mark its fifth anniversary next week.

They were invented by Briton Giles Walker, who covered their metal bodies with plastic mannequins depicting women's breasts. Referring to their CCTV cameras, he says that robots aim to"play with the notion of voyeurism," posing the question of "who has the power between the voyeur and the observed person?” Walker developed this concept a decade ago and has been touring and borrowing robots for various clubs over the last few years. SC-Club owner Laurent Roue said the mechanical dancers pay homage to robotics' importance in modern life.

He said they will not replace the club's 10 human dancers, who perform alongside the newcomers, although some might find the robots "very sexy."

"To each his own," Roue said, Euronews reported