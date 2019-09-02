The Third Line of Sofia's Subway Arrives in "Krasno Selo" by the End of October

The construction of the first stage of the third line of the subway in the section between Patriarch Evtimiy Blvd. - NPC - Krasno Selo will be completed by the end of October.

This was revealed at an inspection of the construction by Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, Transport Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and Metropolitan Chief Stoyan Bratoev. Once the construction work is completed, train tests and full automation will begin.

The second stage of the third line, which will reach Ovcha Kupel and Gorna Banya, will be ready the next year. New trains will be launched along the third metro diameter, with reduced power consumption, reduced noise levels, and a driverless option. The new trains’ wagons won’t be separated. In addition, the new stations will have 1.5 m barriers separating the platforms and the train. "At the same time as the construction of the new stations, new urban infrastructure is being built on the ground - water and sewerage networks, street lighting, district heating and gas pipelines and new road pavements on separate boulevards," Metropolitan said.

When the third line is put into operation, 600,000 passengers are expected to use the underground transportation daily. It is expected for the people to be able to get from the periphery of the city to the centre for 16 minutes. With the new metro segment, the road traffic will be reduced by 25%. The third line will have connections with over 55 bus and trolley bus stops.