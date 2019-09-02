Record Number Internet Users in China

The number of the Internet users in China reached 854 million by June 2019, with an accessibility rate of 61.2%, according to data from a China Internet Development Report released on Friday. This is an increase of 25.88 million users from the end of the last year, with internet access rates climbing 1.6 percentage points, according to a report from the China Internet Network Information Centre.

A total of 847 million Chinese used their mobile phones to surf the Internet, up 29.84 million from the end of the last year. Mobile phone users in the country reached 99.1% of the total population, which is 0.5% more.

Compared to five years ago, download speeds have increased about six times and mobile internet fees have fallen by over 90%.

Faster and cheaper internet has significantly increased consumption, reaching an average of 7.2 gigabytes per month, 1.2 times the world average, the report said.