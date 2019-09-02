6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Was Registered near Fiji

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded southeast of Fiji, the BTA reported, citing the New Zealand State Seismological Service.

The epicentre was about 100 kilometres from the town of Nukuni, on the northern coast of Ono-i-Lau Island.

So far there is no information for casualties and damages. No tsunami alert was issued.

