6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Was Registered near Fiji
Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 2, 2019, Monday // 15:01| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 6.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded southeast of Fiji, the BTA reported, citing the New Zealand State Seismological Service.
The epicentre was about 100 kilometres from the town of Nukuni, on the northern coast of Ono-i-Lau Island.
So far there is no information for casualties and damages. No tsunami alert was issued.
- » Sunny Today, Maximum Temperatures Between 30C and 35C
- » Nearly 3,900 New Fires in the Amazon in just 48 Hours
- » September Welcomes us with Warm Weather
- » Sunflower Yields are Lower this Year Because of Drought
- » 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake on the Richter Scale Registered in Bosnia and Herzegovina
- » NIMH: Extreme Fire Danger Level for 18 Bulgarian Regions