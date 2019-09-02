1 Billion BGN is the Profit of the Banks For the First 7 Months of 2019
One billion leva is the profit of the banks for the first seven months of the year, according to BNB data. It increased by BGN 95 million compared to July last year.
About 60% of assets in the banking system are concentrated in the five largest banks, BNB data show. The whole system has seen an increase in the credit portfolio and the portfolio of government securities.
In July, the Ministry of Finance released two debt issues, with very strong interest from banks. Deposits also continue to increase.
Overall, indicators in the banking system are improving, according to BNB data.
