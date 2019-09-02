Greece Тransfers Мigrants From Lesbos to the Interior of the Country

Authorities in Greece transfer migrants from the island of Lesbos to the midland of the country. 

 Police are looking for those who have been denied refugee status to be repatriated.


Two 1,500 migrant ships departed from Lesbos for Kavala. Authorities are taking steps to restore order at Camp Moria, which has more than 11,000 refugees with a capacity of 3,000. Police are looking for those who have been denied refugee status to be repatriated.

Despite a statement by the Turkish ambassador to Athens that Ankara will control the migrant flow to Greece, more than 300 refugees arrived in Lesbos yesterday.

Parental unaccompanied minors will be transferred to other European countries where their families are accommodated.

