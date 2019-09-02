PM Borissov Promised the State to Help Restore the Pig Business

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has promised the state to help restore the pig business that has been forced to kill pigs because of the African swine fever and take biosecurity measures.

This became clear after Borissov's meeting in Varna with industry representatives.

Ivaylo Yordanov, owner of two pig farms in Silistra, said after the meeting that he had euthanized his animals to prevent the virus from spreading and was planning to start again, relying not only on state compensation.

And Rumen Karamanov, a veterinarian and owner of the largest pig farm in Dobrich, believes that the measures against the plague are adequate:

"We have been watching for about a month now, so there are no new cases, which means that the measures are very correct, and these are the only measures supported by the European Commission ... First of all, biosecurity, then absolutely everything about limiting the possibility of virus contact between wild and domestic pigs, and setting up even small farms, even 'backyard', to comply with biosecurity measures. "