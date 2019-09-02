Grigor Dimitrov Qualifies For the Quarterfinals of the US OPEN

Grigor Dimitrov qualified for the first time in his career at the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis tournament.

The Bulgarian was firmly over Alex de Minaur from Australia with 7: 5 6: 3 6: 4.

“There’s not much to say other than that I’m pleased to be back on a court, pain-free and feeling really good,” Dimitrov said in his on-court interview. “I’ve put a lot of miles in my legs [and] a lot of practise.”

For the semifinals spot Dimitrov will play against Roger Federer.