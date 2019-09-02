Bulgaria Reach the Quarterfinals of the European Volleyball Championship for Women

In the semifinals, our national women's volleyball team left Azerbaijan with no chance and won 3-0. In individual games - 25:12, 16 and 23.


Nasya Dimitrova scored the most points for success - 14. In the next phase of the championship Bulgaria will face the current world and European champion Serbia.

The duel is on Wednesday and will be broadcast live on BNT3.

