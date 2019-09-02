Registration of Parties and Coalitions to Participate in Local Elections Begins

Filing the documents will continue until September 11, and the vote itself is scheduled for October 27.

Traditionally, GERB party will be the first to vote in the elections.

The Central Election Commission recalls that each of the candidates for local elections and those, who want to vote must have lived at least 6 months before the date of the vote in the respective settlement.

This fall we will only vote with paper ballots. Despite the cancellation of the machine vote, the election will cost more than BGN 20 million compared to 4 years ago.