Sunny Today, Maximum Temperatures Between 30C and 35C
It will be sunny today, with occasional cloudy skies in western Bulgaria in the afternoon, meteorologist Hristo Hristov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.
А light to moderate northeast wind. Hot weather with maximum temperatures between 30C and 35C, in Sofia 30C. Atmospheric pressure is a little lower than the average for September, and it will remain without change during the day.
It will be sunny along the Black Sea coast. A moderate northeast wind. Maximum air temperatures at 27-28C. The temperature of seawater is 26C.
