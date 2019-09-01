Gold Medal at the World Cup in Russia for Bulgaria's Rhythmic Ensemble

The Bulgarian rhythmic gymnastics ensemble won a gold medal in the final of three hoops and two bats in the World Cup round in Kazan, Russia.

The Bulgarian girls received ratings of 28,100 for their performance. The second place is the home team from Russia with 27.150, and the third is the composition of Israel with 26.750.



The Bulgarian ensemble also fought for silver in the finals of the five-ball race earlier today with a score of 28,500. So shortly before the World Cup, Simona Djankova, Madeleine Radukanova, Laura Traats, Stephanie Kiryakova and Erika Zafirova won two medals for Bulgaria and made a serious application for a prize ranking at the Planetary Championship.