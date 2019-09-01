Twitter Collapsed, CEO Jack Dоrsey's Account Was Hacked

Twitter's social network collapsed last night, users said. The problems began around 6 pm Bulgarian time and affected a number of countries, including Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France and Russia.

There was a crash both on the website and in the iOS and Android app. Earlier, the Twitter account of the social network founder Jack Dоrsey was also hacked, the company said. Hackers’ posts have been removed. However, several racist reports and bomb threats have been visible for some time on Dorsey's profile.