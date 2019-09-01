Massive Car Queues at Kulata Border Checkpoint

The traffic on the Bulgaria-Greece Kulata border checkpoint is very intensive over the last weekend.

Waiting at the border takes longer than usual which leads to massive car queues.

It is recommended for the drivers to drive very carefully.

