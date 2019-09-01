At Least 28 Injured after a Rap Concert Stage Collapsed in Germany

September 1, 2019, Sunday
At least 28 people were injured on Saturday after part of the stage of an outdoor concert in the city of Essen in Germany collapsed, Welt newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the incident took place at a concert of rappers Marteria and Casper.

Police officers reported that part of the stage collapsed, while according to a fire department spokesman one of the video screens had fallen due to bad weather and the strong winds.

The incident happened around 9:00 pm local time (10:00 pm Bulgarian time).

The victims were taken to hospital. About 150 people were examined by doctors at the site. According to the fire service, two were seriously injured, 26 were slightly injured.

According to various sources, between 18 and 20 thousand people attended the event.

Due to the incident, the concert was terminated.

