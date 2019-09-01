Nearly 3,900 New Fires in the Amazon in just 48 Hours

The number of wildfires in the Amazon jungle continues to grow, although the government has introduced a ban on fire making for farmland cleaning, AFP reported.

In the first 48 hours after the ban was introduced, data from the satellite of the National Space Research Institute showed 3859 new outbreaks, of which 2000 were concentrated in the rain forest area.

Between January and the end of August, 51.9 percent of the 88,816 fires in Brazil are in the Amazon jungle. According to experts, the number of outbreaks is dramatically high, mainly due to the farmers.

It is currently the dry season in the Brazilian Amazon region. According to experts, however, 2019 is much damper than previous years - and they emphasize that the jungle fire didn’t occur naturally.

Analysts say the ban is a much delayed move and is more a political rather than a practical gesture. 

