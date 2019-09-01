Dead Man Found on the Street in Sofia District
September 1, 2019, Sunday
A man's body was found earlier this morning in an inter-block area in the Izgrev metropolitan area, the Interior Ministry's NOVA reported.
The deceased is about 40 years old.
Criminologists immediately arrived at the scene to check the cause of death.
