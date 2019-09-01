Bulgaria Air Launches Joint Flights to Caribbean, Seychelles and Maldives with German Condor

Bulgaria Air starts offering flights to some of the most exotic destinations in the world. The Bulgarian airline has signed an agreement with the German airline Condor, part of the Thomas Cook Group, allowing passengers from Sofia, Varna and Burgas to travel to exotics such as the Caribbean, Seychelles, Mauritius, Maldives and dozens of destinations in Malaysia, with convenient connections via Frankfurt.

Flights to the German city are operated by Bulgaria Air and from there to the final destination - by Condor airplanes and crews. By transfer via Frankfurt, passengers can fly from Bulgaria to the USA, Canada, Central, and South America, Asia, and Africa. The airline entered into a number of new agreements this year to expand destinations for its customers. Thus, in cooperation with the Greek Aegean Airlines, flights to Cyprus and Israel were launched, with the Latvian Air Baltic to the Baltic capitals Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius, and with Italian Air Italy to cities in the USA and Canada.