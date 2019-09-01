At Least Five were Killed and Dozens were Injured in a Shooting in Texas

Five people were killed and more than 20 were injured in a shooting in the US state of Texas. The suspected attacker, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was killed in a shootout with police, the BNR reported, citing local police.

Authorities say the incident came after a roadside inspection during which the suspect found gunfire on uniformed officers. It happens around 3 pm local time on Saturday. It is not known why the roadside check was initiated.

According to police, the suspect then took a car. The shooter opens indiscriminate fire on unsuspecting pedestrians and vehicles along a local highway.

The shooting happened around the town of Odessa, which is about 480 kilometers west of Dallas.

The suspect is described as a white man about 30 years old. He was killed in a shootout with authorities. Three law enforcement officers are among the injured, who are at least 21.

The motive for the attack is unclear at this time and there is no specificity as to whether there are any others involved in the incident.

President Donald Trump is in the process of investigating.

Less than a month ago, also in Texas, in El Paso, a shooter killed 22 people and injured dozens, after his detention made it clear that he was targeted by South Americans.