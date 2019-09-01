September Welcomes us with Warm Weather

September begins with sunny weather. The wind will be a gentle breeze, in eastern Bulgaria, and moderate breeze from east-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees, in Sofia - about 30 degrees.

It will be sunny above the Black Sea. They will be blowing to a moderate breeze from east to northeast. The maximum air temperatures will be 27-29 degrees. The temperature of the seawater will be 26-27 degrees. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

The mountains will also be sunny. The wind will be a gentle breeze, high east-northeast wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 23 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 15 degrees.

The atmospheric pressure will drop slightly during the day and will be slightly lower than the average for September.

At the beginning of next week, the weather will stay without significant change - mostly sunny, in the afternoon with temporary increases in cloudiness, without precipitation. They will be weak to moderate breeze. The maximum temperatures will remain between 30 and 35 degrees.