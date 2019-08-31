Father and Son Drowned near Bulgarian Resort Sinemorets, their Friend was Found Alive

The man searched by divers searching the sea near the unguarded Lippi beach in Sinemorets was discovered. A drowned man and a young boy were found in the same area today. This was announced by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior-Burgas.

The searched man managed to get out of the rough sea to a nearby beach. Earlier, he and a friend had entered the water to rescue two drowning boys. They took out one boy. Going for the second, however, both men are drawn by the sea current. One man was found drowned at about 13.30 hours. Half an hour later, the boy's body was found. The 43-year-old father and his 16-year-old son drowned. They are from Razgrad.